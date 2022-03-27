Altaf Bukhari for end to political alienation among youth of J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 27: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari addressed a workers convention at Shopian and discussed about the various linchpins that need to be held firmly towards forming a strong leadership all across the region.

During the event, Bukhari stressed on the end of political exploitation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir who has been used as vote bank till date by various traditional political parties.

“To proceed with the aim of development in the region, we need to treat the people of Kashmir as equal stakeholders and not merely for the purpose of gaining votes. We need to make sure that their demands and rights are fulfilled with dignity and honesty all across the region,” he said.

Stressing on safeguarding the interests of the people, he called for pronto measures for seeking equitable development and empowerment measures to boost the dignity and empowerment of the general masses especially the youth.

Expressing resentment over the lack of development in the field of education, health and other sectors, Bukhari said that Apni Party would strive it’s best to provide all the basic facilities to the people of Jammu and Kashmir who have been used as a scapegoat till date.

Taking into consideration the employment avenues, he also sought measures for putting an end to the corruption in the entire region and ensuring transparency.

The one day workers convention was attended by various leaders of Apni Party, including Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Vice President Zafar Hassan Manhas, Vice chairman DDC and General Secretary Youth Wing Irfan Manhas and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Hassan Mir stressed on the importance of strengthening the party at grassroot level. He said the members must advocate a single policy alternative if the party has to succeed. The need for direction and an individual’s sense of direction is equally important to pave the way towards attaining collective success.

Zafar Hassan Manhas said that the LG administration needs to provide the proper democratic values in the valley to ensure that the people of Jammu and Kashmir don’t feel alienated from the system.

Abdul Majeed Padder said the Apni Party was committed to secure the rights of J&K people.

Besides, Ghulam Hassan Khan, Qayoom Shah, Gowhar , Athar Reshi, Bilqees Jan, Irfan Manhas, Ch Fazal Deen, Ab Rashid Lone, Nigeena Akhter, Yasmeen Jan, Tahir Mir and many other leaders addressed the day-long convention.