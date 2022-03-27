Sat , Randhawa inaugurate Super 99+ Multi brand store

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 27: Former Minister and Ex MLA Jammu West, Sat Sharma (CA) inaugurated Super 99 + Multi brand store at Govind Nagar area of Ward 32 here, today.

Former MLC Vikram Randhawa, district president BJP, Munish Khajuria, Owner Rasbir Singh, Mandal president BJP, Keshav Chopra, district general secretaries of party Rajesh Gupta and Karan Sharma, corporators Sucha Singh and Dravinder Singh also accompanied the BJP leader on the occasion.

Addressing the function, Sat Sharma congratulated the owner for the venture and said that it will cater to the needs of thousands of inhabitants living in the area. He said that the store has a lot of variety including daily needs products, clothing line, Footwears and other necessary things. Sharma said that by following in the footsteps of PM Narendra Modi, the owner chose to become self-reliant (Atam Nirbhar) and moreover he has also provided jobs to four people which will benefit the same number of families as well, he added.

He also stated that people across J&K are becoming Job providers instead of job seekers and stated that such a thing will also help in boosting our economy.

Vikram Randhawa said that the owner is providing every modern product and clothing products are being offered at affordable prices which can be purchased by anyone. He asked youth to become self reliant and open such ventures which can be helpful for others as well.

Munish Khajuria said that PM has inspired many and more are following him in order to build a self-reliant India.

Vikas Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Charanjeet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Gurdev Singh, Jasbir Singh, Hardev Singh, Suriender Singh, Raj Kumar Suri, Vansh Bali, Harbans Singh, Nitish Kumar, Arun Dubey, Rajesh Saini, Aman Sharma and several others were also present on the occasion.