J&K reports 178 new positive cases, 335774 recovered, 1,87,72,154Covid doses administered so far

SRINAGAR, Jan 3: The Government today informed that 178 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 70 from Jammu division and 108 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 341802.

Moreover, 109 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 19 from Jammu Division and 90 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin informs that one new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 96,789doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 1,87,72,154.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 341802 positive cases, 1498are Active Positive (559in Jammu Division and 939 in Kashmir Division), 335774 have recovered and 4530 have died; 2199 in Jammu division and 2331in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 19507227 test results available, 341802 samples have tested positive and 19165425 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 53,923 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 5265733 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 7825persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1498 in isolation and 434468 in home surveillance. Besides, 4817412 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 57 cases, Baramulla reported 14 cases, Budgam reported 11 cases, Pulwama reported 05 cases, Kupwara reported 02 cases, Anantnag reported 04 cases, Bandipora reported 02 cases, Ganderbal reported 08 cases, Kulgam reported 04 cases while as Shopian reported 01 fresh case for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 46cases, Udhampur reported 06 cases, Rajouri reported no case, Doda reported 02cases, Kathua reported 02 cases, Samba reported 04 cases, Poonch reported 01case,Reasi reported 05cases, Ramban reported 04 cases while as Kishtwar reported no fresh cases for today.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

The readers can also reach us on the official Twitter account of DIPR-J&K @diprjk; website: http://www.jkdirinf.in; Webportal: jkinfonews.com and Facebook: @dipr.jammu.kashmir.