Chief Secretary reviews Transport & ARI Trainings department; Asks Transport department to ensure J&K RTC is in profits by March 2022

JAMMU, Jan 3: The Chief Secretary today directed the Transport Department for improving operational efficiencies in J&K RTC to enable it to post operational profits in next three months.

He made this observation while reviewing the functioning of the Transport department in which Commissioner Secretary, Transport and other senior officers of the department were present.

Dr. Mehta said that the department has to move towards complete end to end digitalization of all services being rendered on line and ensure introduction of e-office in all the subordinate offices.

The Chief Secretary said that the department should ensure that the fleet of motor cycles purchased by the department is deployed on the National Highways for enforcing lane discipline amongst the commuters.

He further directed the department to take steps to ensure that the road side parking is not allowed anywhere on the National Highways.

Earlier Commissioner/Secretary, Transport in his presentation informed that the department has been generating more revenues from the last 03 years and all the services are being provided by the department on line.

He further informed that the department will implement a vehicle tracking platform for safety and enforcement in J&K to ensure continuous monitoring of all public services vehicle for better road safety of women and girl child.

It was further informed that electricity vehicle policy will be shortly notified and in order to encourage people to buy e-vehicle, 100% exemption from road tax has been allowed on purchase of the e-vehicles.

The Chief Secretary said that there is a need to upgrade bus stands and each district headquarters should have a proper bus stand with all attendant public amenities for the welfare of people.

Dr. Mehta advised the department to use FM channels etc. to inform the people in advance about the status of congestion/traffic flow on various roads in the capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar and on the National Highways so that they can plan their visits accordingly.

The Chief Secretary directed the department to ensure that compensation to the victims of the road accidents is paid within 24 hours of the accident.

Dr. Mehta laid emphasis on enhancing operational efficiencies in J&K RTC and asked the department to ensure that thekilometerage per day per vehicle is suitably increased for better return on investment.

He further said the department needs to institute a robust monitoring system to constantly track the performance of the corporation vehicles for improved results.

The Administrative Secretary, ARI in his presentation informed that the department has vetted the draft recruitment rules of 20 departments during the last the one year.

It was further informed that 8 offices have been administrative inspected so far during the current fiscal year and administrative inspection of 8 more offices will be conducted by the end of the current fiscal year.

He further informed that issuance of NDCs is being done online.

The Chief Secretary directed the department to update recruitment rules and finalize seniority lists of all departments, autonomous bodies and universities within one month.

Dr. Mehta directed the department that all the recruitment rules should be updated and uploaded on the respective websites of the department.

The Chief Secretary directed the department to ensure that administrative inspection of all the offices is conducted at least once in a year for improving efficiencies in the system.