COVID-19: J&K reports 166 new cases

JAMMU, Aug 31: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 166 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 3,25,419 while the Union Territory registered one more Covid-related death in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 18 were from the Jammu division and 148 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 74 cases followed by 27 cases in Baramulla district, they said.

The number of active cases rose to 1,330 while 3,19,681 patients have recovered so far, officials said.

The death toll due to the pandemic rose to 4,408 as one more death was reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, there are 45 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as one fresh case was reported since last evening, they said.