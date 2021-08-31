ACB produced charge-sheet against then CA&PD officials

JAMMU, Aug 31: Anti Corruption Bureau Jammu produced Charge-sheet in case FIR No. 19/2012 u/s 5 (1)(c)(d) r/w section 5(2) of PC Act Samvat-2006 and section 120-B, 201 RPC of P/S VOJ (now ACB Jammu) against (1) Ghar Singh S/O Sh. Saroop Singh R/O Patoli Gurha Brahamana, Jammu then Tehsil Supply Officer Chassana/Sungri of District Reasi (now retired), (2) Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din S/O Ghulam Mohd R/O Gulabgarh A/P H. No. 19, Sector No. 2 Pamposh colony, Channi Rama, Jammu, then Storekeeper of TSO Chasana, (3) Abdul Hamid S/O Sh. Abdul Shabha R/O Gulabgarh Tehsil Mahore District Reasi, then Storekeeper Sungri (now retired), (4) Ab. Qayoom Mir S/O Sh. Ab. Majid R/O Village Majhoor Thanamandi District Rajouri, then Assistant Director CA&PD Reasi (now retired) and (5) Ramesh Chander Bhagat S/O Sh. Hari Chand R/O Near ITI College Samba, then Assistant Director CA&PD Reasi (now retired), in the court of Ld. Special Judge Anti-Corruption Udhampur on 31-08-2021.

The brief facts of the case are that a verification was conducted by the Anti Corruption Bureau Jammu into the allegations pertaining to misappropriation of huge amount with respect to disbursement of payments made to different ration dealers on account of carriage charges for dispatching ration to far flung areas etc. The public servants involved were namely Shri Ghar Singh, then Tehsil Supply Officer (TSO), Chasana and Sungri, Sh. Gh. Mohi-ud-Din, then Storekeeper, Chasana, Sh. Abdul Hamid, then storekeeper Sungri, Sh. Abdul Qayoom, Assistant Director and Sh. Ramesh Chander Bhagat, Asstt. Director. Investigation revealed that above named public servants under a conspired plan withdrawn an amount of Rs. 66 lakh (approx.) with dishonest intention by showing dispatches of below poverty line (BPL), Antyodaya Awas Yojana (AAY) ration in excess to the allotted quota to the respective dealers of far flung areas and misappropriated the carriage charges. It caused loss to the Govt. exchequer.

It was found that Abdul Qayoom & Ramesh Chander during their posting as Assistant Director, FCS&CA Department Reasi connived with the co-accused Ghar Singh, then TSO Sungri/Chasana and Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din then Storekeeper, Sungri, Abdul Hamid, then Storekeeper Chasana and released carriage charges for excess quota of food grains in the name of 17 dealers, who in actual were not entitled for excess quota as shown against their name. This caused huge loss to the Government exchequer. The counterfoils of permit issue books, Utilization certificate/original distribution registers submitted by the dealers of Chasana and Sungri etc. were destroyed.

On the strength of facts and circumstances, together with cogent and clinching evidence brought on record, the investigation has established the commission of offences U/S 5(1)(c)(d) r/w 5(2) P C Act. Svt.2006 and section 120-B, 201 RPC are made out against the said public servants. The prosecution sanction in respect of lone in-service public servant namely Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din then Storekeeper of TSO Chasana was obtained from the competent authority. No prosecution sanctioned was required against the rest of the public servants as they have already retired from Govt. services.

Next date of hearing is fixed on 01.10.2021.