J&K records 73 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 73 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 1,27,436, while the death toll reached 1,971 with two more fatalities, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 14 were from the Jammu division and 59 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 34 cases followed by 10 in Baramulla district.

While eight districts did not report any fresh coronavirus case, 10 other districts had cases in single digits.

The death toll rose to 1,971 after two fatalities were reported from the Kashmir Valley in the past 24 hours, they added. (AGENCIES)