SC rules Govt employee can’t be appointed as Election Commissioner

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday said that a person serving state or Central Government cannot be appointed as Election Commissioner (EC) as it sacrifices independence of the election and makes a mockery of law.

A bench of Justices Rohinton F Nariman and BR Gavai gave the verdict in a case related to Goa where law secretary was given the charge as State Election Commissioner for conducting municipal elections.

The bench observed that independent persons, who does not hold an office of profit under the Central or any state Government, could be appointed as ECs. (AGENCIES)