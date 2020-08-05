J&K records 559 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 22,955

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 559 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected people to 22,955, even as 9 COVID-19 patients died during the last 24 hours in the union territory, officials said.

“Nine people, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir,” the officials said.

They said while one death took place in Jammu region, eight were reported from the Kashmir valley.

The coronavirus death toll in the union territory has now risen to 426 of which 395 are from the valley and 31 from Jammu region, they said.

Of the new coronavirus cases, 96 are from Jammu region while 463 are from the valley, they said. (AGENCIES)