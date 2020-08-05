Conduct inquiry against corrupt officers via video conferencing: Govt to all depts

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday asked all its departments to conduct disciplinary proceedings through video conferencing against employees accused of corruption and other administrative irregularities.

The move comes after the Government noticed that disciplinary proceedings were being deferred or delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In an order, the Personnel Ministry cited its 2017 order, saying video conferencing should be utilized to the maximum extent possible to minimize travel undertaken by the Inquiry Officer/Presenting Officer /Charged Officer. (AGENCIES)