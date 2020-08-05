Government transfers 50 Kanal land to School Education Department

Kendriya Vidyalaya to come up at Kreeri, Baramulla

SRINAGAR: The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu, approved allotment and transfer of land measuring 50 kanals to the School Education Department at village Hail Jageer, Tehsil Kreeri in District Baramulla for construction of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV).

Once operational, the school will cater to the educational needs of the children of far flung areas of district Baramulla and adjacent areas by providing quality education as envisaged under the constitutional right of education.