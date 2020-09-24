J&K records 1,104 coronavirus cases, 22 deaths

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 1,104 fresh coronavirus cases and 22 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total infection tally to 68,614 and death toll to 1,084, officials said on Thursday.

“The UT recorded 1,104 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours — with 624 in Jammu and 480 in the Kashmir valley,” the officials said.

It was for the 22nd consecutive day that the number of fresh cases have crossed 1,000 in a 24-hour period.

The cumulative figure of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now risen to 68,614.

Jammu district reported the highest number of 242 new cases, followed by 194 in Srinagar district, the officials said.

There are 19,451 active cases of coronavirus disease, while 48,079 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, 22 deaths took place in the past 24 hours with 14 in Jammu and eight in the valley, taking the death toll to 1,084, the officials said. (AGENCIES)