Govt extends suspension of fresh proceedings under insolvency law for 3 months

NEW DELHI: The Government on Thursday extended the suspension of fresh insolvency proceedings under the insolvency law by three months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The six-month period of suspension, which was effective from March 25, was to end on Thursday.

According to a notification issued by the corporate affairs ministry, the suspension of fresh proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has been extended for a “period of three months from the 25th September, 2020”. (AGENCIES)