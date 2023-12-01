J&K Raj Bhawan hosts Nagaland Statehood Day celebrations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 1: Fostering the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, the Nagaland Statehood Day was celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm at the Raj Bhawan. Several captivating cultural programmes based on the famous dance forms of Nagaland were presented by the Artists of Jammu Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.

While addressing the guests, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his greetings to all especially the people of Nagaland on Statehood Day.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development initiative for North-East has truly brought historic socio-economic transformations of Nagaland after years of neglect,” the Lt Governor said.

In the last 9 years, the state, known as the land of festivals and famous for its vibrant folk music, traditional dances, arts and crafts, delicious cuisines, enchanting rivers and rich flora and fauna, has seen significant progress on various fronts and renewed vigour in its economy, he added.

The Lt Governor paid homage to the great personalities of Nagaland and remembered their significant contribution in nation building.

Nagaland, blessed with tremendous diversity and richness is fondly called as land of warrior tribes. The Naga leader and freedom fighter, Rani Gaidinliu, also known as daughter of the hills who had joined the freedom struggle at the age of 13 years had inspired the people to rebel against the British, he said.

He said the Statehood Day is also an occasion to celebrate Nagaland’s unique strengths, opportunities, tourism potential and the spirit of unity in diversity.

Security personnel, students and the people of Nagaland living in J&K UT were the special invitees for the evening.