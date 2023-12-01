Rana, others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 1: Devender Singh Rana, former Legislator and senior BJP leader today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan and apprised him of various issues of public importance.

The Lt Governor assured the former Legislator of appropriate redressal of genuine issues and demands put forth by him during the interaction.

Representatives of All Sikh Minority Employees Association and All Employees Joint Association Kashmir (M) led by Jagmeet Kour Bali called on Lieutenant Governor.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation of time-bound redressal of their genuine issues and grievances.

Padma Shri Dr SP Varma, President Gandhi Global Family, J&K called on Lieutenant Governor.

Riyaaz Bashir Naaz, Member, District Development Council, Poonch apprised the Lt Governor on various development issues of Poonch district.