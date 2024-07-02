J&K Police To Recruit SPOs From 22 Militancy-Affected Villages In Rajouri

Jammu, Jul 1: In the backdrop of terror-related incidents in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, police are recruiting Special Police Officers (SPOs) from 22 villages severely affected by militancy in the area.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This initiative follows the recent announcement by Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain that village defence groups and SPOs will be reinforced in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Friday, the DGP rewarded nine courageous Special Police Officers (SPOs) for their participation in assisting security forces in neutralising two terrorists in the Hiranagar area of Kathua.

“Applications are invited from eligible male candidates residing in the 22 militancy-affected villages of Rajouri district for engagement as Special Police Officers in J&K Police, with a monthly honorarium,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rajouri, Amritpal Singh said.

The recruitment will cover 22 villages including Azmatabad, Bangahai, Shahadara, Dhara-Mangota, Lah, Chalal Baghlan, Dhara village, Topa Madoon, Dhar Sakri, Deri Kathuni, Saada, Kandra, Gabber Guleir, Bei Nambal, Kenthipada, Keri, Chawani-Phagoli Bhella, Thuni Gala-Dori Forest Gunda, Narla Bumbel, Bhajimal, Khah, Jamola, and Jatta Mallian-Brahmana.

“The deadline for submission is July 9,” he added.

According to officials, this measure aims to monitor the movements of suspected terrorists who have been active in the region for over a year.

Several terrorist attacks have occurred in the Poonch-Rajouri-Reasi belt over the past two years.

The most recent incident took place on June 12 in Reasi when a bus fell into a gorge after terrorists opened fire at it. Nine people were killed and 41 others injured in the incident. (Agencies)