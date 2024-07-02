Tribunals Confirm Ban Imposed On 2 J&K Separatist Groups

New Delhi, Jul 1: Two judicial tribunals, headed by a judge of the Delhi High Court, have given their nod to the government’s decision to declare two Jammu and Kashmir-based pro-Pakistan groups, including Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, as banned organisations.

The confirmation to the declaration of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (TeH) as outlawed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was given on June 22 by a tribunal consisting of Justice Sachin Datta, Judge, of the Delhi High Court.

The group was founded by the late separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The confirmation to the ban imposed on Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) (MLJK-MA) under the UAPA was given by another tribunal headed by the same judge.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (TeH) was declared as an unlawful association by the government of India on December 31, 2023.

The central government constituted the tribunal on January 16, 2024.

“And, whereas, the said tribunal in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 4 of the said Act (UAPA), passed an order on 22nd June, 2024, confirming the declaration made..,” the notification issued on Monday said.

In a separate notification, the home ministry said the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) (MLJK-MA) was declared as an unlawful organisation on December 27, 2023 and the central government set up a tribunal consisting of Justice Sachin Datta, Judge, Delhi High Court of Delhi on January 15, 2024.

“And, whereas, the said Tribunal in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 4 of the said Act, passed an order on June 22nd 2024, confirming the declaration made’¦,” the notification said. (Agencies)