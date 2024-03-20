J&K Pharma players to attend Chandigarh Pharma, Lab Tech Expo

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 19: Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC) and Pharma Technology Index.com Pvt. Ltd (PTIL) collaborate to host 16th Edition PharmaTech Expo & Lab Tech Expo- 2024 in Chandigarh.

The Engineering Export Promotion Council of India in partnership with Pharma Technology Index.com Pvt. Ltd (PTIL) are proud to announce the 16th Edition Pharma Tech Expo & LabTech Expo 2024, scheduled to take place from April 12 to 14, 2024, at Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh.

This collaborative effort aims to showcase the latest advancements in the Pharmaceutical and Laboratory Technology Industries, providing a platform for networking and knowledge exchange.

To generate awareness and promote the upcoming event at Chandigarh, an interactive session was organized here last evening in support with JK Pharmaceutical Manufacturer’s Association, Jammu and the office of the State Drugs Controller, Drugs & Food Control Organisation Jammu & Kashmir.

The speakers from the Jammu Pharma Industry shared valuable insights and invited participants to join the Chandigarh Expo. This event promises to offer attendees an opportunity to explore cutting-edge equipment, technologies, and allied services, thus staying abreast of the latest trends in the sector.

The interactive session was attended by distinguished speakers including Government officials and the Industry looking forward to new technologies in Pharma sector.

Lotika Khajuria, J&K Drug Controller, emphasized the importance of regulatory compliance and quality standards in the pharmaceutical sector.

Utpal Kumar Acharya, Joint DGFT, Government of India, highlighted the role of trade policies in fostering the growth of the Pharmaceutical Industry. Satish Kaul, president, JK Pharmaceutical Manufacturer’s Association, Jammu, shared his valuable perspectives on the industry.

Dr Rakesh Suraj, Regional Director, EEPC India, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, provided insights into the significance of such exhibitions in promoting industrial growth besides Aarjav Shah, CEO, PharmaTechnologyIndex.com Pvt. Ltd.

The interactive session served as a precursor to the upcoming Expo fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing among industry stakeholders. Participants were encouraged to seize the opportunity to explore the latest advancements and forge new partnerships at the 16th Edition PharmaTech Expo & LabTech Expo 2024 in Chandigarh.