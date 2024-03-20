Timbs showcases food products in Goonj 2024

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 19: Timbs Foods and Eco Samast proudly showcased their latest food products in the esteemed Goonj 2024 exhibition, held here today.

By showcasing their products in the exhibition, Timbs Foods, founded by Sudhanshu Mahajan, and Eco Samast, led by Rajat Salgotra along with Dr. Shivani Rana and Dr. Swati Sharma faculty and representative from ICccR & HRM, University of Jammu, demonstrated their commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Timbs Foods and Eco Samast, both the companies were selected by the ICccR and HRM Department to showcase their products, highlighting the university’s dedication to fostering collaboration between academia and industry.