MTBD unveils Mahindra CRUZIO BS6 bus chassis

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 19: Mahindra Truck and Bus Division (MTBD), a part of Mahindra Group unveiled Mahindra CRUZIO BS6 bus chassis in a function held here today.

The vehicle was unveiled by MTB ZBH Jitendra Bahadur, MTB ABM Hitesh Jain and Dharender Sharma, Managing Director, Prestige Truck and Bus Pvt. Ltd.

Speaking on the occasion, Dharender Sharma said, “The unveiling of the new CRUZIO bus chassis today, is a defining moment for our Truck and Bus business as we have taken our LCV bus platform to a next level of customer experience. CRUZIO is all set to be a game changer, making it one of the safest, most ergonomic and comfortable bus that will set new standards. I am confident that similar to the CRUZIO School Bus range, the bus chassis will also set new benchmarks of performance, earnings and deliver better value to the customers.”

“From the safety aspect, CRUZIO meets the Rollover Test norms as per AIS 031 and Bus Body code as per AIS 052. It is also compliant to the latest regulatory requirements of AIS 153, which has stringent noise and vibration standards. CRUZIO Bus offers Best-in-class seat width which are contoured and ergonomically designed that provides full back support. Broad gangway and improved parabolic suspension leading to Best-in-class ride comfort,” he said.

“CRUZIO’s Engine is equipped with the patented Mahindra FuelSmart Technology to optimize the fuel consumption. CRUZIO is also equipped with inhouse developed world class telematic solution complied with AIS 140 norms, offers you utmost safety, tracking of bus, fuel theft, vehicle health monitoring and many other features enhancing efficiency for the fleet operator,” he added.

Among others who graced the event included Ajit Singh (Chairman, All J&K Transport Welfare Association), Kuldeep Singh (ARTO Passenger Segment), Vijay Singh Chib (President, All J&K Transport Welfare Association), Sanjeev Choudhary (Sanjeev Travels) and noted transporters of J&K.