PM Modi crafted Naya Bharat to make it Vishwa Guru: Rana

Discussion on book ‘Modi Consensus: The Rediscovery of Bharat’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 19: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has crafted the idea of Naya Bharat rooted in assertive nationalism, decisive growth and development, global prominence with resolve to make Viksit Bharat as Vishwa Guru.

“Yashasvi Prime Minister has led the country to a renaissance based on national pride, cultural and civilizational revivalism based on integral humanism and the traditional ethos of Vasudeva Kutamkam”, Devender Rana said in his keynote address at the discussion on book ‘Modi Consensus: The Rediscovery of Bharat’, organized by the Public Relations Society of India, Jammu Chapter at the Press Club here.

Author of the book, Dr. Swadesh Singh dwelt in length on the subject.

Reflecting on the book discussion, Devender Singh Rana said that Prime Minister Modi has indeed shown the path of development to the country.

“Patriotism has always existed among the people of India, but today, people not only talk about patriotism but also take pride in it”, he said, adding that after becoming Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi worked on the concept of ‘My India is great’, and now, every citizen of the country feels proud of ‘My Bharat, Our Bharat, Proud Bharat’.

Rana emphasized that he is a Hindu, and he takes pride in being a Hindu while respecting the great diversity of the nation. Everyone should take pride in their respective religions in true consonance of the glorious ethos of this great nation, he added.

More than 50 educators, researchers, journalists and social workers from Jammu participated in this discussion.

The programme commenced with the lighting of the traditional lamp and inauguration with a welcome speech by the Vice Chairman of PRSI, Jammu Chapter Opinder Sharma.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Swadesh Kumar said that this book is important for understanding current politics.

He highlighted the work done by Prime Minister Modi on issues like politics and policy-making in the past 5-10 years and the changes seen in international politics as a result.

Referring to the current political situation, he emphasized that any political party aiming to stay mainstream must focus on social issues, which is evident under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. He illustrated that when he speaks, it reflects the history of five thousand years. In today’s political scenario, politicians have started bringing their personal spaces in the public domain, which is also the demand of the day. Merely slogans like ‘eradicate poverty’ won’t work anymore; rather, actions for the poor and needy are necessary, he added.

On the occasion, Secretary of the Public Relations Society of India, Jammu Chapter, initiated a campaign to raise awareness among voters for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The slogan of this campaign is, ‘Value your vote, Vote for Values.’

In the book discussion, students from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Jammu region, Kashish Saxena, Shubhra and Harshita, presented a book review.

A vote of thanks was presented by senior journalist and Secretary of Jammu Press Club, Dinesh Manhotra.

The program was anchored by Komal Shangloo and Yashi Navya.

The discussion was attended by Regional Director, IIMC Jammu Prof. (Dr.) Anil Saumitra, Associate Professor, Center for Media Studies, JNU Dr. Archana Kumari, senior journalist Tejendra Singh Sodhi, senior journalist Sant Kumar Sharma, former director, Doordarshan Sanjeet Khajuria, retired Sq. Ldr. Anil Sehgal, senior journalist OP Sharma, senior journalist Pradeep Dutta, senior journalist Zorawar Singh, Associate Professor, Jammu Central University, Dr. Umesh Kumar, Assistant Professor Dr. Bachcha Babu, Assistant Professor Manish Prakash, Assistant Professor Dr Ajay Singh, PRSI members Kamal Sharma, Dr. Gopal Parthasarthi, among other participants participated in the book discussion.