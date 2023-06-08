J&K people left on mercy of bureaucrats: Vikar Wani

Excelsior Correspondent

BANIHAL, June 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani today alleged that people of J&K are badly suffering as they have been left on the mercy on bureaucrats in the absence of a popular Government.

Wani expressed these words while presiding over an impressive party workers’ meeting of Banihal Block for receiving feedback with regard to issues pertaining to common people and review organisational affairs and local activities.

Wani also reviewed the Party’s ongoing public outreach programme in Banihal.

Emphasizing Workers to ensure ongoing pubic outreach programme a grand success, he asked them to ensure an overwhelming participation of common people in the programme, which has been launched to interact with the common masses at grass roots aiming to identify the issues confronting them.

Wani expressed surprise over the tall claims being made from time to time with regard to development and empowerment of people. He said these claims are contrary to the reality, as there is a sea of difference between the claims and the reality. The reality is that the BJP Govt has failed the people of J&K on every count.

The fact of the matter is that J&K has been pushed towards backwardness in every respect during the last nine years of misrule by the BJP Govt, Wani said.

He said unemployment has risen considerably, people are completely disconnected with the administration for the fact no one is ready to listen to their grievances. There is no accountability and transparency in the administration and the apparently people of J&K have been left at the mercy of bureaucracy, who have miserably failed to address their grievances and demanded that holding of assembly elections followed by restoration of Statehood to J&K, without any further loss of time.

On this occasion, JKPCC chief inaugurated new Block office near Bus Stand Banihal which is centrally located having easy access to people.

Those who were present during the meeting included DDC Member Imityaz Ahmad Khanday, Bashir Ahmad Khan; BDC Chairman Rashida Begum, Prince Jehangir, DCC President Pulwama Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Shaheena Neda, BDC Ramsu Shafiq Ahmad Katoch and others.