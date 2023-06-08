Yasha for stringent action against poor performing J&KSCARD branches

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 8: Cautioning of stringent action against poor performing bank branches, Commissioner Secretary, Cooperatives, Yasha Mudgal, today exhorted upon all entities of J&K State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Limited (J&KSCARD) working in Kashmir division to step up efforts for achieving the set targets in time.

Commissioner Secretary, while chairing a meeting regarding review of functioning of J&KSCARD branches operational in Kashmir division, said that no laxity would be tolerated on part of any of the branches of this prestigious institution as far as the public interests are concerned. She asked all concerned to devise an effective mechanism to further streamline working of their respective units so that the set targets are achieved and the people are benefitted.

She also directed for constitution of a review committee comprising General Manager and others to monitor the status of poor performing branches on regular basis. This will help identify the existing issues affecting functioning of these branches besides improving their performance, she added. She said that the Committee will submit its report before end of the first quarter.

Commissioner Secretary had a detailed discussion on various vital issues which inter alia included Reserves, Deposits, Loan and Advances, CD ratio, Recovery against NPAs, Loan disbursed, Cash Liquidity and related matters.

Among others present in the meeting Registrar Cooperative Societies J&K, Additional Registrar Cooperative Societies, Director Finance Cooperative Department, Additional Secretary Cooperative Department, Managing Director J&KSCARD, Managing Director Jammu Rural Bank and others.