Excelsior Correspondent

BANDIPORA June 8: Union Joint Secretary and Additional Financial Advisor, Ministry of Defense, Amitabh Ranjan Sinha, who is Central Nodal Officer for Bandipora, today visited the district to review progress on Jal Shakti Abhiyaan besides conducted on spot inspection of various works being executed there.

He had an extensive field tour of the district to inspect various ongoing and completed works.

During the tour, Union Joint Secretary visited various sites including micro irrigation apple orchards at Shadipora and Amrit Sarovar site Chewa.

He also inspected Wullar conservation works, JJM works, Jal Shakti Kendra PHE Sub Division Bandipora and various protection works at Nallah Madhumati.

During his visit, Amitabh Ranjan Sinha also chaired a meeting of officers to review progress on Jal Shakti Abhiyaan.

The meeting was attended by Chairperson District Development Council, Abdul Gani Bhat, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmed, Vice Chairperson DDC, ADDC, Nodal Officer Coordination and other concerned.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Joint Secretary said that visit was aimed to review progress on Jal shakti Abhiyaan which is launched to ensure water sustainability in effective and coordinated manner. He said lot of efforts are being utilized to implement Jal Shakti Abhiyaan successfully.

Chairperson District Development Council, VC District Development Council highlighted various activities being carried out under Jal Shakti Abhiyaan.

Earlier during the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora apprised the Union Joint Secretary that out of total 47358 Rural Households in Bandipora, 32249 Households have been provided tap connections and the rest shall also be connected through JJM.

DC said that under JJM 195 works stand sanctioned, out of which, work has been started on 156 works. He informed that district administration has formulated and submitted convergence action plan of Rs. 18 crore to UT government.

He informed that under JJM a Jal Shakti Kendra (JSK) has also been established in the district and efforts are on to make more such centers in the district.

Dr. Owais said that Jal Shakti Department has completed Geo tagging of all 159 piped water supply schemes in the district.

DC also highlighted the activities being carried out in the district by various departments under Jal Shakti Abhiyaan.