DC Kulgam, MD JJM review progress of works

Excelsior Correspondent

KULGAM, June 8: In order to take stock of progress achieved under Jal Jeevan Mission, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr.Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat and Mission Director, JJM, Dr. G.N. Itoo today chaired a meeting of concerned officers at Dak Bungalow Chawalgam.

During the meeting, the DC and Mission Director reviewed in detail the physical and financial progress of the works being executed under Jal Jeevan Mission in the district.

The meeting was informed through a powerpoint presentation that 41964 households have been provided with potable water connection in the district till date against the set target of 61167.

The concerned were instructed to ensure achievement of a set target of 75 percent up to ending June 2023.

It was also shared that under JJM there are a total of 143 schemes comprising 213 works and all 213 works stand tendered whereas the number of works allotted are 194 and 09 works have been completed.

While discussing the measures for water quality monitoring and Surveillance system, the meeting was informed that Kulgam district is provided with 03 testing labs where water tests are being conducted to check drinking water quality.

Reviewing other measures for quality water, the officers of concerned departments briefed that 548 women across the district have been trained with FTKs for conducting water samples to ensure the supply of quality water.

The meeting also reviewed the testing of water in schools/ AWCs.

Asserting that JJM is a major flagship programme to cover all households, officers were instructed to work in coordination and ensure smooth execution of JJM works in their areas.

Various issues and bottlenecks were comprehensively discussed during the meeting wherein the concerned officers sought timely disposal of these impediments so that the target is achieved within the stipulated time frame.

Executive Engineer, Ground water was instructed to expedite the drilling of bore wells by mobilizing more men and machinery in the district.

The meeting was attended by ADDC Showkat Ahmad Rather, SE-Mechanical South Abdul Waheed, SE Mechanical North Er. Harpal Singh, JD-Planning, Zahid Sajad, ACR Mir Imtiyaz-ul-Aziz, Executive Engineers from Kulgam & Qazigund, DFO, AEEs and others from Jal Shakti Department.