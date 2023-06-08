Jammu Mayor elected Gen Secy All India Council of Mayors

Credits JMC Corporators, staff, Jammuites for feat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 8: In what could be termed as a remarkable feat, Jammu Mayor Rajinder Sharma has been elected as the General Secretary of the All India Council of Mayors.

In a statement, Sharma said that this is the first time a Mayor from J&K has been given representation in a national body of Mayors that comprises 271 members (mayors).

Thanking the JMC Corporators, staff, and people of Jammu in particular for their immense support, the Jammu Mayor said that he was preferred for the post by the national body owing to his presentation of a vision document at a General Body meeting of the All India Council of Mayors in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, aimed at addressing municipal issues in an innovative manner.

The National Body of Mayors comprises a Chairman, 3 Vice-Chairmen, as many Secretaries, one General Secretary, one General Secretary (Organization), and one Cashier.

“I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that I’ll continue to give due attention to their issues in the Conference so as to empower the local bodies and local self-government for a robust democracy, which is also the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Jammu Mayor Rajinder Sharma.

He said that the new responsibility given to him by the national body of Mayors will further instill in him confidence and energy to work for the betterment of the people of the Jammu region who actually empowered him.

Meanwhile, in a press conference, the chairpersons of the Standing Committees of the JMC congratulated the Jammu Mayor for his feat.

They said that the Jammu Mayor has been rewarded for his dedication and commitment to making Jammu City polythene-free and one of the cleanest in the country.

They credited him for getting the CAPEX budget released 4 months prior to what used to be the norm in the city.

“This will help the city wards see proper development, unlike the past when the budget earmarked for development used to get lapsed,” they said.

The chairpersons of the standing committees further credited the Jammu Mayor for changing the night-time landscape of the city with the installation of a proper lighting system and effective management of solid waste in the city.