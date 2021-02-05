J&K passing through worst ever misrule, policy paralysis: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

HIRANAGAR (Kathua), Feb 5: Former minister and senior Congress leader, Raman Bhalla today claimed that people of J&K in recently concluded DDC elections have send clear message to BJP that people are not happy with their anti-people decisions and policies.

Addressing a public gathering at Hiranagar today, Bhalla accused the BJP of using unfair means to sway voters in its favour. He said the BJP has not only tinkered with the reservation roster but also misused government machinery to ensure support for its backed candidates.

Bhalla dared the BJP to announce Assembly elections if it was so confident of its victory claiming all-round development in J&K. “The claims of the BJP of forming next Govt in J&K aimed at misleading the public about the party’s popularity,” he remarked.

He said despite the BJP misusing official machinery, people did not back their candidates in DDC elections.“It was not just BJP former ministers and MLAs but even National leaders who tried their level best to ensure win of their candidates but that didn’t happen after creating an impression that the BJP had swept the poll,” he alleged.

Bhalla said the Congress would not allow murder of democracy by the BJP which was desperate to register victory, be it by hook or crook. He urged the independent candidates, who had won, not to get influenced and fall prey to the inducement being offered by the BJP. He claimed that all sections of society were suffering under BJP rule as promises made to them have turned out to be hollow.

Launching attack on BJP Govt, Bhalla said that this Govt has destroyed democratic institutions. Taking serious cognizance of continuous discrimination in employment sector by neglecting highly educated youth of Jammu region, Bhalla said time has come for youth of Jammu region to launch aggressive agitation and seek justice. He said selection lists issued during BJP rule are totally biased as only 10 percent jobs have been provided to Jammu youth. He said that general public including traders, businessmen, farmers, unemployed, families of the martyrs, border residents besides daily wagers, casual workers, contractual lecturers, etc had been bearing the brunt of the discrimination in all spheres under BJP.

The programme was organized by Ex-MLA Girdhari Lal Chalotra and prominent among those present on the occasion included Pankaj Dogra, Paramjit Singh, Vinay Kumar, Gurdyal Singh Block president Congress Hiranagar, Roshan Lal DDC Candidate, Romesh Verma District president OBC Cell and others.