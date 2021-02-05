DC reviews enforcement of ban on constructions in Nikki Tawi area

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 5: Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, today reviewed the enforcement of ban on the construction in Nikki Tawi area near 4th Tawi Bridge, here at a meeting.

The meeting discussed the strategy to thwart the land grabbing efforts in the area. The District Magistrate Jammu has already imposed restrictions on all kinds of constructions in the Nikki Tawi area under Section 144 of CrPC.

The Jammu Development Authority was directed to strengthen its enforcement and increase the vigil on the land belonging to it.

The Revenue and police authorities were also directed to ensure that no construction take place in the area and the construction if any, noticed, be dealt with strictly under the provisions of law.

Further, Police authorities were directed to check the movement of vehicles carrying building materials like cement, steel, and bricks etc to the prohibited area. Tehsildar Jammu was asked to conduct demarcation of private land in the area within one week.

Tehsildar South was directed to handover the revenue documents to Jammu Development Authority. Similarly, Power Development Department and Jal Shakti Department were directed to verify the title of land before providing any new water and electricity connection in the area. Irrigation and Flood Control Department was directed to undertake the necessary steps for protection of land belonging to their department.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chairperson JDA, Babila Rakwal; Addl. Deputy Commissioner Law & Order; Addl. Deputy Commissioner (Adm); Director Land Management JDA; SP City North; SP City South; SDM North; SDM South; Tehsildar Jammu/ Jammu South and Mandal, SHO Satwari, among others.