J&K ICAI holds seminar on Union Budget 2021

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 5: The Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh Branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organized a seminar on “Analysis of Union Budget 2021”.

Justice P P Bhatt, president of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) was the chief guest on the occasion. CA Atul Kumar Gupta, president ICAI, N K Saini (vice-president, ITAT), G S Pannu (vice-president, ITAT) and R L Negi (Judicial Member, ITAT) were the guests of honour.

During the seminar, eminent speaker Pramod Jain (Central Council Member, ICAI) discussed in threadbare the section wise amendments made in Union Budget 2021.

Justice P P Bhatt, in his address, encouraged the young and budding Chartered Accountants to make best use of technology and render their professional services globally even while sitting in their offices in J&K itself.

Atul Kumar Gupta informed the gathering about the host of initiatives taken by ICAI during the past one year. He informed that ICAI under his leadership accepted COVID-19 as a challenge and undertook series of digital as well as other trend setting initiatives which immensely contributed to development and brand building of CA profession. He said smooth and safe conduct of CA exams in various centres across the country and abroad was also an uphill task which ICAI conducted successfully.

N K Saini, G S Pannu and R L Negi also addressed the gathering.

The ITAT members were also honoured by senior officials of the Income Tax Department on their maiden visit to Jammu on behalf of Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Amritsar, Poonam Khaira Sidhu. The officials also made an appeal to make the best use of “Vivad se Vishwas” dispute resolution scheme which has been extended to Feb 28, 2021.

Earlier during the program, president ICAI honoured the newly qualified Chartered Accountants of J&K UT who qualified during May 2019, November 2019 and November 2020 examinations. Also, “Late CA RC Gupta Memorial” award, “Late Smt Sudesh Sawhney Memorial Award”, Late Sh Omesh Gupta Memorial Award, “Late Sh Vinod Gupta Memorial Award, “Late Sh GD Gupta Memorial Award”, Late Sh Om Prakash Gupta and Smt Indu Gupta Memorial Award were presented to the meritorious students.

The seminar concluded with vote of thanks presented by CA Lalit Kumar Gupta, Chairman of the branch.