J&K: Northern commander visits LoC, lauds troops

SRINAGAR, Jan 12: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Lt Gen Y K Joshi on Wednesday lauded the troops for their motivation and selfless service in the toughest terrain and under inclement climatic conditions along the Line of Control.

Lt Gen Joshi along with Srinagar based Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen D P Pandey visited forward areas on LoC and hinterland where they interacted with the soldiers.

He lauded the troops for their motivation & selfless service in the toughest terrain & climatic conditions, a tweet by the Northern Command said.

Lt Gen Joshi was also briefed by Chinar Corps Commander on the security situation at the Srinagar headquarters of 15 Corps. He also released a book.

Lt Gen YK Joshi #ArmyCdrNC visited HQ #ChinarCorps where he was briefed by #ChinarCorps Cdr on the security situation. A book titled “Abridged version of history of Kashmir” was also released, Chinar Corps of Army said in a tweet.

The visit of the Northern Commander comes at a time when security forces have stepped up operations against the militants in Kashmir’s hinterland. This month 13 militants including a suspected Pakistani infiltrator have been killed in Kashmir in January.

Except for a recent violation in frontier Kupwara district where the Army foiled a Border Action Team (BAT) Action , the Indian and Pakistani Army have been holding the ceasefire since February 2021. (AGENCIES)