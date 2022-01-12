18 COVID-19 Cases Found At IIT Jammu Campus; Online Classes Announced

JAMMU, Jan 12: At least 18 people including students, faculty, and staff members of IIT Jammu tested positive for COVID-19, the administration said on Wednesday. Following this, the IIT Jammu announced that the varsity will conduct online classes and the faculty members will work from home

