POONCH, Oct 14: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday detained a person for questioning during a raid in the border district Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
As per a police officer, the raid was conducted in Sujian Danna border area today morning during which a resident was detained for questioning. More details are awaited…
J&K | NIA raid in Mandi Poonch
POONCH, Oct 14: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday detained a person for questioning during a raid in the border district Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.