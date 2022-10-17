J&K | Man held after setting ablaze two parked vehicles in Surankote Poonch

JAMMU, Oct 17: Police have arrested a man after he allegedly set ablaze two vehicles, damaging them substantially while some others parked nearby were also damaged in Surankote area of Poonch district, officials said on Monday.

They said that the person whose name has not been officially revealed also tried to set ablaze his house in the district.

A police officer said that at about 0700 a.m., an information was received from reliable source that the person put on fire two vehicles—a SUVs bearing registration number PB35M-7310 and JK 02BL-0718 near Tehsil Court Complex. The two vehicles suffered substantial damage before fire was doused off, he said. Some other vehicles parked nearby also got damaged due to heat but timely action saved them from significant damage, he added.

Subsequently, the officer said that the accused also tried to burn his house. While house was saved from any damage, he was arrested and is in police custody, the officer added.(Agencies)