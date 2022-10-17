Man Held With Weapons, Ammunition In Kupwara: Police

SRINAGAR, Oct 17: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a man with arms and ammunition in Karnah area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A police spokesman in a statement said that in a joint action by Kupwara Police and Army, a man has been arrested along with arms and ammunition in his possession from Karnah area.

The spokesman said that acting on a specific information, a police team led by Incharge PP Taad ASI Muneer Ahmad along with local Army unit 3/8 GR conducted search of the house of one Mohd Shafi Sheikh son of Ali Aksar Sheikh resident of Hajitra Karnah.

He said that on questioning, Shafi revealed that he has concealed some arms and ammunition in a Sewing machine in his house. On Shafi’s disclosure 01 Pistol, 02 Pistol Magazines , 11 Pistol rounds and 02 live Garnades were recovered during the search and he was taken into custody .

He added that case under relevant provisions of law has been registered against Mohammad Shafi Sheikh and investigations taken up.

“It’s pertinent to mention that Mohd Shafi Sheikh is already facing trial in a similar case chargesheeted against him in the year 2021. More arrests are expected in the case,” said police spokesman in a statement. (Agencies)