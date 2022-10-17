“This will never stop until justice is served….,” Farooq Abdullah on targetted killings in J&K

JAMMU, October 17: National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Monday alleged that incidents of targeted killings by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir are not going to stop “until justice is served.”

“This will never stop until justice is served. Earlier they said such killings happening due to Article370, but it’s abrogated now, so why such killings haven’t stopped? Who’s responsible?” National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, an all-party meeting is being held at the residence of Abdullah in Jammu on the electoral roll revision, ahead of the assembly elections likely to be held next year.

Earlier on Saturday, Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit succumbed to his injuries after militants opened fire at him while he was on his way to an orchard in Shopian.

Bhat was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. (AGENCIES)