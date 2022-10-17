Congress leader Karan Singh demands early elections in Jammu and Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Oct 17: Senior Congress leader Dr Karan Singh on Monday demanded early assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir and said that he was glad to see the world famous Dal Lake cleaned for the first time.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the AICC presidential voting at party’s Srinagar headquarters, Singh said that democracy cannot be ensured without the elections in Jammu and Kashmir, so all parties here have been demanding immediate conduct of the polls.

“We have been hearing that the elections will be conducted in March next year, but there is no official confirmation yet. Congress and other parties have been demanding early polls and they should be held at an earliest,” he said.

About the inclusion of non-local voters in J&K, he said that there is confusion over it and the things are not clear, so he cannot comment anything on the issue.

Singh said the government has been making claims about the developmental progress in the Union Territory, but on ground it may take some time to see the impact. “Dal Lake for the first time is cleaned. I am happy to see Dal Lake clean as I have personally witnessed this development,” he said. (KNO)