J&K Lt Guv urges Centre to evacuate Kulgam professors from Kabul

JAMMU, August 21: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday urged Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan again for the immediate evacuation of professors from Jammu and Kashmir employed in an Afghanistan university.

These professors from J-K’s Kulgam were teaching at Bakhtar University in Kabul.

Speaking to media personnel here, Sinha said: “I have discussed the matter with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar ji and MoS External Affairs Muraleedharan ji. The Central government is looking into the matter and is making its efforts.”

“I also spoke to the families of the professors. We are hoping that the professors will return to the country soon,” he said. (Agencies)