40 kg heroin recovered from India-Pakistan border in Amritsar

CHANDIGARH, Aug 21: Around 40 kg of heroin worth Rs 200 crore in the international market was recovered from the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar early Saturday morning, police said.

The recovery was made during a joint operation by the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force, they said.

Amritsar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana said that police had received information that one Nirmal Singh, a resident of Gharinda in Amritsar, would take delivery of heroin coming from Pakistan at the International Border (IB).

Based on this, an operation was conducted and 40.810 kg of heroin was recovered from the border, he said.

Khurana said Singh is on the run and a case has been registered in the matter. (Agencies)