J&K LG Sinha condemn killing of SPO, wife and daughter by militants

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday strongly condemned the killing of Special Police Officer (SPO), his wife and daughter in a militant attack in south Kashmir district of Pulwama on Sunday night.

In a tweet, Mr Sinha said “I strongly condemn brutal terrorist attack on SPO Fayaz Ahmad & his family at Awantipora. This is an act of cowardice & perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to the family of martyr & prayers for the recovery of injured.” (AGENCY)