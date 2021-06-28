Awantipora Terror Attack: Girl succumbs, hours after parent’s death

SRINAGAR: 23 -year-old Girl who was injured along with his parents after firing by suspected terrorists at their residents in Awantipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama succumbed at a hospital here, officials said on Monday.

Her parents- SPO Fayaz Ahmad (Father) and Raja Begum (Mother) were killed in the incident late last night.

A senior police officer said that Rafiya (23) succumbed to the wounds at tertiary care hospital here.

On Sunday night, suspected terrorists forced their entry into the house of Fayaz Ahmad (SPO) at Hariparigam area of Awantipora, and fired indiscriminately, injuring the trio.

Fayaz Ahmad died on way to hospital while his wife Raja Begum succumbed to the wounds at GMC Anantnag.

Police has already registered a case and started further investigation into the incident. (AGENCY)