After APM, PAGD to hold fresh deliberations tomorrow at Farooq Abdullah’s Gupkar residence

SRINAGAR: Four days after the All Party Meeting (APM), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will hold a meeting tomorrow at conglomerate’s president, Dr Farooq Abdullah’s residence.

Sources informed that the constituents of the conglomerate will hold a meeting tomorrow at Farooq Abdullah’s residence. They said that the meeting will start at 11:00 AM.

They said that the meeting has been called to discuss the issues that emerged at the recently held All Party Meeting in Delhi on June 24.

NC leader and Member of Parliament from South Kashmir, Hassnain Masoodi confirmed the meeting of PAGD tomorrow. However, he said that he is not aware of the agenda of tomorrow’s meeting. (KNO)