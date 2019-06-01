J&K ICAI organises workshop on GST Annual Returns, Audit

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 1: J&K Branch of the NIRC of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India organized a full day practical workshop on GST Annual Returns and GST Audit. GSTR 9 is required to be filed by all establishments having GST Number and GSTR 9C is required to be filed by tax payers having aggregate annual turnover of more than two crores.

CA. Navya Malhotra was the guest speaker from Delhi. He gave a detailed point wise presentation and discussed numerous case studies on GST annual return. Later on, he briefed the participants on the practical aspects on conduct of GST Audit.

He also addressed the various queries raised by the members on the subject matter.

CA. Shalay Razdan, Chairman of the branch welcomed and introduced the guest speaker.

CA. Nakul Saraf, Secretary of the Branch conducted the proceedings of the seminar and CA. Lalit Kumar Gupta, Vice Chairman of the branch presented the formal vote of thanks.

CA. Vinay Jamwal, Treasurer of the branch along with a large number of chartered accountants and CA. students were also present on the occasion.