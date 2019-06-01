Sharekhan conducts ‘Investor Awareness Program’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 1: Sharekhan in association with Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) of India, Mumbai conducted a special session on “Investor Awareness Programme”.

Overwhelmed HNI’s, Industrialists, Exporters, Professional traders, Goldsmiths, Sharekhan and potential clients in few hundred joined the event and were prepared to improve their outlook on commodities. The event was organized at Hot Spot convention hall at Hotel Ramada, Jammu.

Jai Gopal Aggarwal from MCX from Delhi Regional Office elaborated on basics of commodities markets like Bullions, Energy, Base Metals and other Agri and Non Agri commodities, their availability in Derivative, and Delivery Market. He also talked on introduction and expansion of physical deliveries in MCX, basics of option trading and how and on which commodities it is available in MCX.

Permission to Mutual Funds from SEBI for Investments and SIPs in Commodities Market will be boon for its fast growth, he further elaborated. There was healthy QnA session with participants as well which lasted for more than an hour and they felt quite satisfied with most of their queries resolved.

Ajay Kapoor, Business Partner for Sharekhan Jammu outlets, briefed about progress on digitalization of all Sharekhan services for all investors on way forward to its financial literacy mission for the State and informed about tie up with NSE/BSE/MCX/SEBI to spread financial knowledge at State level to raise level of financial literacy, bring investment culture in State and thus creating job opportunities in the State also.

A brief session on Market outlook, Sector and Stock specific investment recommendation, scenario of Stock market, etc was taken by Vishal Sharma and Mayank Aggarwal from Sharekhan. The clients were briefed about importance of Mutual Funds in future life goal attainments, the Sharekhan Mobile APP, which is single platform wonderfully designed for Equities, Stock and Index FNO, Commodities, Currencies, Mutual funds for trading and investments, Back office, Banking, portfolio tracking, Tax calculations and Research.