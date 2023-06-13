J&K IASOWA Organises Awareness Prog On Environmental Issues, SUP Free Habitations

SRINAGAR, Jun 13: The Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Administrative Service Officers’ Wives Association (IASOWA) organised an awareness programme regarding environmental issues and Single Use Plastic free habitations.

During the event, the Association also organized a plantation drive and interactive session to mark the importance of plastic free environment in tune with the theme (# Beat the Plastic Pollution) of “World Environment Day 2023”. The programme was aimed at to raise awareness about sustainable development and community participation in environmental management and conservation, particularly need for weeding out single use plastics from our lives.

The event was organised at Srinagar under the supervision of Dr. Amita Mehta, President IASOWA and attended by Dr Tabassum Ganai, Ruchi gupta, Rajni Shailendra, Dr. Mehak Shahid, Anikta Kar, Dr. Sadaf Aijaz and Dr. Irtiza Jeelani.

The participants emphasized the need for public outreach and stakeholder participation in matters related to environmental well being, which is the basis for healthy living. They discussed plastic pollution issues besides deliberating on its impact on our planet.

Dr. Amita Mehta underscored the need of collective efforts to protect our flora and fauna by adopting healthy habits.