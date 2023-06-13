Farooq Not Getting To Run Jammu And Kashmir On His Own Terms: BJP Hits Back

New Delhi, Jun 13: Senior BJP leader Ashish Sood on Tuesday rubbished former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah’s remarks that there hasn’t been any development work in the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370, and said the actual situation was quite opposite.

The statement of Sood, who is also BJP’s co-incharge for J&K, came a day after the National Conference President’s remarks criticizing the Union Territory administration, which has been under centre’s control since the abrogation of Article 370.

“There is nothing good happening in Jammu and Kashmir for Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis because they are not getting a chance to run J&K on their own terms’, Sood said in a veiled attack on former CM Mehbooba Mufti and Gandhi family.

Taking a swipe at the Gupkar alliance, he said “Lots of good things are happening for the local people here but they can only see if they come out from their (Gupkar palace) houses”.

On Monday, Abdullah alleged that the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have established a system to keep the people in “fear and terror” to keep them away from speaking the truth.

Recounting the development activities carried out by the Modi-led government in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP leader said, “In the last 8 years over one lakh 32 thousand houses have been allotted in Jammu and Kashmir, but under the previous governments the figure was only 25 hundred houses under Indira Awas Yojana”.

The BJP leader said that “81 lakh cards have been made under Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Out of this over 8 lakh people have got the health benefits”.

“Under the Modi-led government, over 17,000 km of roads worth Rs over 10 thousand crore have been constructed for the people of Jammu and Kashmir” he added. (Agencies)