DELHI, Jun 13: National Testing Agency (NTA) today announced the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023. The students can check their results at the official website — neet.nta.nic.in

Tamil Nadu’s Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh’s Bora Varun Chakravarthi have topped the NEET-UG this year scoring 99.99 percentile scores, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday. A total of 20.38 lakh registered for the exam of which 11.45 lakh candidates qualified.