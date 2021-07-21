J&K Govt to issue domicile certificate to spouse of native woman

JAMMU: In a significant move, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced to issue a domicile certificate to the husband of a native woman. Earlier, the J&K women who were married outside the Union Territory, made their spouse ineligible for domicile certificate.

The Union cabinet in 2020 approved for the Jammu & Kashmir (Adaptation of State Laws) Second Order, 2020 issued under section 96 of Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The order modified the applicability of Domicile conditions to all level of jobs in the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir under the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Act.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh described the Jammu & Kashmir Domicile Rules Notification as the dawn of a new era for the Union Territory. (Agency)