Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with religious fervor, gaiety in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Eid-ul-Adha, the festival of sacrifice, was celebrated in the Kashmir valley with religious fervour and gaiety on Wednesday.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, his advisors, Chief secretary and leaders of mainstream and separatist organizations greeted people on the occasion and urged them to wear masks and maintain social distancing besides other Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to avoid spread of COVID-19.

Thousands of sheep and goats besides other animals were sacrificed by the people in the Kashmir valley despite rain since early this morning.

People were seen distributing meat of sacrificed animals among the neighbours, friends and relatives and the poor.

In Srinagar, people slaughtered animals in their houses and other places to honour Hazrat Ibrahim’s spirit of sacrifice.

People also used social media to greet each other.

Recently, experts had warned that only those who are vaccinated should slaughter animals and distribute meat in view of COVID 19 threat.

Former chief ministers Dr Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and other leaders greeted the people and prayed for peace and prosperity.

Lt Governor observed that the festival is celebration of the spirit of inclusiveness and endorses the sense of generosity amongst all the sections of society.

“On this auspicious occasion, I convey my best wishes to the people and hope that the spirit of benevolence and selfless service symbolized by the Eid-ul-Azha will foster peace and harmony,” he said.

May this occasion deepen the bond of communal harmony and amity among all sects and bring progress & prosperity in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with good health for all, prayed the Lt Governor.

”In view of the evolving situation, I urge everyone to follow the Covid protocols, display Covid appropriate behavior, offer Eid prayers at home and stay safe, he added. (Agency)