JAMMU, Aug 12: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has remitted the remaining imprisonment terms of five life convicts—Mohd Yousaf Shah, Des Raj, Suresh Kumar, Tarseem Lal, and Mohammad Bashir—subject to conditions such as good behavior and regular police reporting. This decision follows a Supreme Court judgement in WP(Crl) Number 142/2024 titled Mohammad Yousaf Shah & Ors vs State of J&K.

