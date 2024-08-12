J&K | LG Manoj Sinha Leads ‘Tiranga Rally’ In Srinagar

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Aug 12: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led a ‘Tiranga rally’ in Srinagar on Monday.

Thousands of people, including men and women carrying national tricolours, participated in the rally, which was taken out from the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) to the botanical garden on the banks of Dal Lake, officials said.

Many government dignitaries, VIPs, and officials also participated in the rally that commenced at 5 a.m. from the SKICC.

The ‘Tiranga’ rally is part of the government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to encourage people to bring the flag home and hoist it to mark India’s independence.

Tiranga rallies were also taken out in several districts of the union territory during the past week ahead of the Independence celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir.

A similar rally was also taken out in the Shikara’s and boats in iconic Dal Lake.